Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 344.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

