LPL Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 402,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 169,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,066,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.