Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,430 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,448 shares of company stock worth $7,949,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

