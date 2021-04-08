Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

