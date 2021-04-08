Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $65,000 Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.