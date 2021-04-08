Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 297.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 154,113 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.