Wolfe Research Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.