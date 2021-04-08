Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 281,047 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,047 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

