Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $11.80 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

