Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

