Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GEF opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

