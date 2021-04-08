Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,090 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 983,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

