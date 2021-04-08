MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.