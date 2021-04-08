Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $338,436,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

