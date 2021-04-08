Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buy

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

