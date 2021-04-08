Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,531 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after buying an additional 757,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $7,270,000.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NLSN stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

