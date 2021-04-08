Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,009,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

