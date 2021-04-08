KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $274,400.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

