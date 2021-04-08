LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.86.

LGIH opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,266.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

