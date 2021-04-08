Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,869,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of TherapeuticsMD worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,432 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.32 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

