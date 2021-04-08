Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.