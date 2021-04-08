Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 111,837 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.26% of Columbia Financial worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

