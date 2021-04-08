Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 3,519 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

