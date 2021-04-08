Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

