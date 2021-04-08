Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.94 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

