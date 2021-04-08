Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 2,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

