Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 6.1%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 214,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,251,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Snap alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.