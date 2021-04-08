Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $33.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 billion and the highest is $34.53 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.01 billion to $138.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.94 billion to $154.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $352.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a one year low of $226.41 and a one year high of $379.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

