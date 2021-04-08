ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,753 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.95.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

