ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,753 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.95.
E has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.
