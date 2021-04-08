Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report sales of $458.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.50 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.