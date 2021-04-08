Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $18.92. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 3,434 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,050 shares of company stock valued at $944,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

