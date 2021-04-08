Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $316,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.