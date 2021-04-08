Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $326,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

