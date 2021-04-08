Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.92. Kopin shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 22,621 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $953.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

