Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 139,668 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,668 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 558,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

