Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $321,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $15,174,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $4,434,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

