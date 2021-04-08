Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of Daktronics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

