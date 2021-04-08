Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $303,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,358 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.