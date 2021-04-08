ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $422.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

