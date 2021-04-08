Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

