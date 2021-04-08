ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 7,641 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

