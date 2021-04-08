ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $2,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

