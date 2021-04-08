Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Gibraltar Industries worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

