Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

