Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,560 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

