American International Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

