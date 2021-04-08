Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

