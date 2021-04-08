Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $549,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

