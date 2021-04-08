Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor Sells 8,000 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCPH stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

