Mark A. Sirgo Buys 300,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

