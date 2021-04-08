Mark A. Sirgo Buys 300,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
